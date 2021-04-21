Villarreal Boss Emery tasks Chukwueze on Goal scoring

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has hailed Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze and backed him to find his best form.

Chukwueze scored twice as Villarreal beat Levante 5-1 in LaLiga on Sunday, ending the Player’s 16-game run without a league goal.

So far this season the 21 year-old has scored just three times in 25 appearances in the league this season.

Chukwueze has now tallied 16 goals in 114 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow Submarines since his debut in the 2018-19 season, but Unai Emery has charged the player to do more.

Emery believes Chukwueze has more to offer the team given his offensive capabilities and wants him to improve his goal scoring input.

The Manager said ‘Samu is very young and exciting player who needs to improve and find consistency’.