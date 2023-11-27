Viktoria Plzen Awaits “Concrete Offer for Durosimi

Czech Republic side Viktoria Plzen disclosed that no definitive offer for their forward, Rafiu Durosimi, has been received despite reported interests from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Recent reports suggested that Wolves had initiated talks with Viktoria Plzen regarding the potential transfer of the Nigerian forward.
However, Plzen’s spokesperson, Vaclav Hanzik, has clarified that the club is yet to receive an offer that meets their valuation for Durosinmi’s transfer.