Viktoria Plzen Awaits “Concrete Offer for Durosimi

Joseph Obisesan
Rafiu Dorusimi
Photo | Twitter (fcviktorkaplzen)

Czech Republic side Viktoria Plzen disclosed that no definitive offer for their forward, Rafiu Durosimi, has been received despite reported interests from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Recent reports suggested that Wolves had initiated talks with Viktoria Plzen regarding the potential transfer of the Nigerian forward.

 

However, Plzen’s spokesperson, Vaclav Hanzik, has clarified that the club is yet to receive an offer that meets their valuation for Durosinmi’s transfer.

 

“For the moment, there is no concrete offer on the table that would meet our expectations,” Hanzlík told VbcFoot.

“There can therefore be no question of a transfer at the moment.”

