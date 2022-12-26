Victory for Al Masry against El Ismaily, Eze Chasing new Deal

10-man Al-Masry SC secured a narrow 1-0 win away from home against El Ismaily in the Egypt Premier League on Sunday.
The victory saw Al-Masry extend their unbeaten run in the League to three matches.
However, it was also their first win in six games across all competitions, the last time they scored three points on the board was back in October when the hit Enppi 2-0.
The Christmas day fixture offered Hossam Hassan’s men the chance to improve their standing on the league table, playing against an Ismaily side who are winless in 12 games.
Ismaily picked their first win in a while, six days ago against relegation battling Enppi, but couldn’t consolidate on that bounce.
An 8th minute, Mohamed Grendo goal was enough to settle the contest despite the a total 18 shots attempted by both sides.
Al-Masry finished he game with 10 men when in the 70th minute, Defender Islam Abou-Salima was shown a second yellow card.
Meanwhile, Al-Masry’s midfielder Emeka Eze made his 9th appearance in the league – he has featured in every game in the EPL this season.
The Nigerian yet has no goal contribution, but has racked up three yellow cards, the latest coming in the 36th minute of the match on Sunday.