Victor Osimhen Will Start for Barcelona, Real Madrid – Etebo

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo believes forward Victor Osimhen has what it takes to excel in any top European club, including any of La Liga giants Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Osimhen was a revelation in his debut season with Lille after notching 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The form has seen him become a transfer target for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. He has also been a subject of transfer speculation for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

Etebo, who is currently on loan at Getafe from English Championship club Stoke City, believes the 21-year-old has been consistent for the last two seasons and must be assured of regular playing time before leaving Lille.

“Osimhen is a good player and one that you can rely on at the moment and for the future.

“He has done absolutely well in Ligue 1 this season and has been consistent in the last two seasons, which is also good for his confidence.”

“He must be assured of regular playing time if he joins a top team in the summer. He has the attributes to excel at Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

Osimhen and Etebo were part of the Super Eagles team that clinched third place at the last AFCON in Egypt.