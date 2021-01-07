Victor Osimhen valued at €62.2m and more than Messi, Ronaldo

Victor Osimhen is the fourth highest valuable African footballer in Europe’s top-5 leagues according to CIES Football Observatory.

Osimhen, 22, joined SSC Napoli in the summer of 2020 from Lille OSC for a club record €70 million.

The Nigerian Forward had scored 13 league goals in 25 appearances during his only season at the club before he caught the eyes of several top European sides.

On Wednesday, CIES listed 100 footballers and their value in Today’s market.

The CIES explained that the list was its biannual list of the big-5 league players with the greatest transfer values according to the body’s exclusive algorithm.

.@MarcusRashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 takes the lead in the ranking of big-5⃣ league players with the highest estimated transfer value as per @CIES_Football ⚽️ algorithm 👏 With only 1⃣8⃣ months of contract remaining, former leader @KMbappe 🇫🇷back to 5th place 🔥 Top 💯 ➡️ https://t.co/oDEfg1IRgj pic.twitter.com/FMCXMeMNGy — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) January 6, 2021

It rated Osimhen 72nd with a value of €62.2 million – behind Mohamed Salah (€134 million), Sadio Mane (€123.8 million) and Achraf Hakimi (€113.7 million) respectively.

Some notable players, who were valued less than the Nigerian include Vinicius Junior, Philippe Coutinho, Harry Maguire, Jan Oblak and Lionel Messi – Cristiano Ronaldo was ranked 131st.