Victor Osimhen Value Hits the €100m Mark

Lille OSC will reportedly demand a €100m asking price for Victor Osimhen from potential suitors in the next transfer window.

Osimhen is just within twelve months into the five-year deal he signed with the Ligue Un side last summer, but could be on the move due his impressive performances this season.

The 21 year-old has scored 18 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions for the club and is beginning to attract reported interest from a number of clubs, including premier league giants Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs.

It is also believed that Barcelona and Milan are also monitoring the player’s progress, but Lille are keen to keep him for at least another year according to Manager Christophe Galtier.

However, Le10Sport has now reported that the Club will do business for a fee in the region of €100million for their prized asset.

Should any club agree to meet Lille’s valuation, Osimhen will become the first African player to command a €100m transfer fee.

The highest transfer fee for an African was the €79m Arsenal is paying for the services of Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe, who joined from Lille in last summer.