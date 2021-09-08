Victor Osimhen two-match ban reduced, available for selection against Juventus

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has more reason to smile after his two-match ban in the Italian Serie A was reduced to one game following an appeal.

Osimhen was sent off 23 minutes into the season’s opener against Venezia.

He missed one match, which Napoli won 2-1 away at Genoa. Fabián Ruiz and Andrea Petagna the goalscorers for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

He’s now eligible for selection in this weekend’s game.

Napoli hosts Juventus this Saturday in a late fixture at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.