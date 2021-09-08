Victor Osimhen two-match ban reduced, available for selection against Juventus

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has more reason to smile after his two-match ban in the Italian Serie A was reduced to one game following an appeal.
Osimhen was sent off 23 minutes into the season’s opener against Venezia.
He missed one match, which Napoli won 2-1 away at Genoa. Fabián Ruiz and Andrea Petagna the goalscorers for Luciano Spalletti’s side.
View this post on Instagram
He’s now eligible for selection in this weekend’s game.
Napoli hosts Juventus this Saturday in a late fixture at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.