Victor Osimhen Nominated for Ballon d'Or By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - September 7, 2023

Victor Osimhen celebrates victory after the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images) Nigeria and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the 2022/2023 Ballon d'Or award. The announcement was made, Wednesday, in the famed tradition of the award organizers, as they unveiled the shortlist of 30 nominees. Osimhen's spot in the shortlist is recognition of his contribution to Napoli's fairytale ride to the Serie A title last season. The Nigerian hitman led Napoli to their first Scudetto title in 33 years, scoring 26 goals and 4 assists in the league and a further 5 goals in Cup competitions. Victor Osimhen's performance earned him the Paolo Rossi Award for his goal-scoring exploits, and he is currently the highest goal scorer in the AFCON qualifiers with 7 goals. He was the subject of various big transfer rumors in August and keeps receiving accolades for a season well done.