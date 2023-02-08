Victor Osimhen is not for Sale – Aurelio de Laurentiis

Napoli will not be listening to offers for their Forward, Victor Osimhen, club President Aurelio de Laurentiis has declared.
The SSC Napoli owner told German publication, Sport Bild, that Osimhen was off limits for all times until the foreseeable future.
Osimhen, 24, is one of Europe’s hottest properties this season, the Forward dominating in Serie A with consistent performances every week.
He has been linked with potential bids from the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-German just to name a few.
But, latest comments by the top Napoli chief will put off suitors at least until the summer transfer window.
“I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale,” Aurelio de Laurentiis told Bild. “Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone. We don’t have any debts.”
