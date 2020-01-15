Victor Osimhen Identifies Area He Needs to Improve On

Lille striker, Victor Osimhen says he is confident to put a stop to his poor away goal record, vowing to score more goals on the road before the end of the season.

Osimhen,21,has enjoyed a great start to life in the French Ligue Un with Lille, scoring 14 goals in 22 games across all competitions thus far.

However, his goals record away from the Stade Pierre Mauroy is nothing to write home about, netting three times in 12 away games thus far.

The Super Eagles star scored his first in Lille’s Champions League 4-1 defeat at Valencia back in November before scoring two more at Stade Louis II against Monaco in the Ligue 1 and the Coupe de La Ligue.

Osimhen believes his away goal nightmare with the Great Danes would soon be put to rest.

“For me scoring away or at home is not a big deal,” Osimhen told Sports Extra.

“When I was at Charleroi, I scored more goals away than I did at home, so I think I just have a lot of luck scoring for Lille at home.”

“There are still lots of games to play this season and I think I can get a lot more away goals than I have scored at home and I’m really looking forward to it,” he concluded