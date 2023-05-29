Osimhen Receives National Award of Merit for Achievement with Napoli

Victor Osimhen has been conferred with the National award of MFR (Member of the Order of the Federal Republic).
Osimhen, 24, shared the news on Sunday after Napoli’s Serie A match.
The Forward who scored a brace, against Bologna in the 2-2 draw at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, could finish the campaign as winner of the Capocannoniere.
It’ll be another feather to his cap this season, after picking up the Champions’ medal for the league title and a couple other individual records broken.
In his acknowledgment of the national merit award, Osimhen expressed gratitude and pride for the recognition of the Government of Nigeria.
His Statement:
Today, I feel so blessed and grateful as I announce that I have been awarded the prestigious Member of the order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Today also marked my 100th game for Napoli and I was fortunate to score 2 goals for my club, it is an amazing moment and feeling for me to be able to achieve this feat for this great club.
This MFR recognition also means a lot to me, as it symbolizes the appreciation and support of the great Nigerian people for the dedication and hard work they have always put into their individual career to make Nigeria Proud.
My deepest gratitude goes to the Federal Republic of Nigeria for recognising me at such a national level, and I am so humbled and grateful. I am proud to be a Nigerian and represent Her.
I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for their continuous efforts in promoting and developing sports in our country. Their support has contributed to the growth of myself and every other athletes in the country.
To my amazing family, who have been my rock and source of inspiration throughout my journey, I am forever indebted to your love and support. I love you all and this award is as much yours as it is mine.
And to my fans and supporters, both in Nigeria and around the world, you all are super amazing and I am so grateful for all you do for me. Your constant support, well wishes and cheers have uplifted me in moments of triumph and provided solace during challenging times.
I am immensely honored to achieve this feat for Napoli and I’m also honored to receive this MFR award, and I consider it a responsibility to continue striving for excellence, more records and making meaningful contributions to people’s live with the sport I love.
Thank you everyone.
GOD IS THE GREATEST 🙏🏽🇳🇬❤️
