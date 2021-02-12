Victor Osimhen can be the very Best – Omeruo

Victor Osimhen has the potential to go on and be Nigeria’s best in the near future according to Super Eagles Center Back Kenneth Omeruo.

Osimhen has earned 10 caps for Nigeria since making his senior team debut in 2017.

He has also shown progress at club level completing a €70 million move to Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020.

The 22 year-old’s pace, physical and aggressive presence are some of his best qualities and they could propel him to the very top, Kenneth Omeruo explained in an interview with Brila.net.

Omeruo, who has two FIFA World Cup appearances under his belt and an Africa Cup of National winner’s medal, admits Osimhen is special.

Asked about the Nigerian footballer with the biggest potential at the moment, Omeruo identified the young Forward.

‘I like Osimhen a lot. I like his energy and I think he’ll go very far,’ said the Center half.

‘I’m not saying we don’t have many players but I look at him and think he’ll go far.’