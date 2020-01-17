Victor Moses to Inter Milan on After Failed Spinazzola-Politano Swap Deal

Victor Moses will become a Free Agent in June, but before his contract with Chelsea expires Italian Serie A side Inter Milan are hoping they could land the player according to a report in France.

Moses, 29, is currently on loan with Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce and in his second season.

He joined The Yellow Canaries in January of 2019 on a one-and-a half-year loan deal which runs out in the Summer.

He is currently on his fourth loan spell as a Chelsea player after moves to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham.

The deal to join Fenerbahce was signed off by former Blues Manager Maurizio Sarri, despite the Winger having two decent seasons, where he won the EPL title and FA Cup under Antonio Conte.

Conte, who was Sarri’s predecessor, deployed Moses as a Wing-back and he made 62 league appearances in that time – only in the 2012/13 season when he was signed did he previously play for Chelsea again.

His role in Conte’s famed 3-5-2 , 3-4-3 formations saw the Moses excel in England and even was a subject of interest for FC Barcelona, who were reported to have ‘intensively’ watched the Nigerian according Tom Sunderland [bleacher report].

His name is back in the transfer rumour mill and this time the former Nigeria International’s expect to team up with his former Manager, Conte, at Inter Milan.

While a move to Italy could be a tempting offer for Moses, 29, who has only made 6 league appearances this season for Fenerbahce, the transfer is a bit complicated – He is still tied to Chelsea and also has an obligation to complete his loan deal in Turkey.

Inter are keen to have reinforcements for the second half of the season as they push for a first Serie A title since 2010.

A swap deal involving Matteo Politano for AS Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola had been in the works for days.

Meanwhile, the Moses-Conte reunification is tied to the parties involved in the Inter-Roma swap deal reaching an agreement as reported by eurosport.fr H/T ManuLonjon.

However, on Friday, several reports in Italy confirmed the swap deal fell through and Conte will have to look elsewhere to get a suitable winger/wing back.

There’s been no update on the Moses – Inter Milan reports and the Nigerian is a doubt for Fenerbahce’s trip to Gaziantep at the weekend.

Moses last featured for The Yellow Canaries last November and reports say he is currently out with a hamstring problem.