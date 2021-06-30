Victor Moses’ Spartak Moscow lose in Pre-season to Azerbaijan club

Victor Moses played his first game under new Spartak Moscow boss Rui Vitória, but it ended in a 2-1 defeat to FK Neftchi in a pre-season friendly.

Rui Vitória’s men were behind inside 9 minutes, but leveled up through Mikhail Ignatov late in the half.

However, the Azerbaijan side restored their lead in additional time of the half.

Spartak were without the services of five of their players in the European Championships and seemed to struggle.

Moses cam off the bench in the encounter, but his Nigerian compatriot Yusuf Lawal started and played the entire duration of the club friendly for FK Neftchi.