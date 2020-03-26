Victor Moses Returns to England after 14-day Isolation in Italy

Inter Milan Player Victor Moses has reportedly returned to England after observing his 14 days quarantine in Italy.

Reports in Italy had that seven players of Inter Milan departed the city of Milan on Wednesday and the Nigerian was among them.

L’Equipe, reported that the 2013 African Cup of Nations winning forward joined seven additional Inter Milan players who have left Italy just this week after seeing off their compulsory quarantine program.

Italy is the worst hit European Country and have recorded over four thousand death so far and with several more in critical condition.

Inter Milan players were forced into self-isolation after a few cases of the epidemic were observed in the league.

Juventus duo of Paulo Dybala and Daniel Rugani tested positive for deadly virus.

Moses joined Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea back in January and has featured for the Club both in the Copa Italia and the Serie A, before the suspension of football events in Italy.

The 29-year-old midfielder who has shown no symptoms of the virus, was on Tuesday, reported to have returned to his base alongside teammates Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen and Diego Godin.