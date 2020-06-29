Victor Moses Produces Exquisite Assist to Deliver Victory for Inter Milan

Victor Moses came off the bench to help Inter Milan keep their Serie A title dream alive as Antonio Conte’s men fought from a goal down to pick three points against Parma on Sunday.

Moses provided an exquisite assist for Alessandro Bastoni in the 87th minute to help Inter Milan snatch a 2-1 away victory at the Stadio Ennio Tardini Stadium.

Parma opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Ivorian striker Gervinho. The former Arsenal forward connected perfectly with a cross field pass and then cut inside Candreva before firing to right bottom corner.

Romelu Lukaku went close to drawing the Nerazzurri level in the 34th minute after he was played through on goal but he couldn’t keep his effort down.

Inter continued to dominated possession as they search for an equaliser, but they struggled to create meaningful chances.

Conte however responded and sent Victor Moses to the pitch to replace Antonio Candreva in the 69th minute.

Moses brought pace and dynamism into the Inter attack from the right hand side and with eight minutes left on the clock Stefan de Vrij headed in the equaliser.

Inter Milan were not done yet, they pressed for the winner and the goal arrived late from an unlikely source as Alessandro Bastoni headed in a Victor Moses’ perfect cross.

But sides finished the match with 10 men, Tommaso Berni (75′) and Parma’s Juraj Kucka (84′) were both giving their marching orders respectively.

The win takes Inter Milan up to third position in the table but are still eighth points behind leaders Juventus and four points behind second placed Lazio who also came from behind to beat Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico.