Victor Moses marks end of Chelsea career with a goal in Pre-season

Victor Moses scored one in Spartak Moscow’s 4-2 victor over Sibenik on Monday in a pre-season friendly in Austria.

Moses scored his side’s second goal against the Croatian side in the tune up game as they raced to a two-goal lead in the first half.

Sibenik pulled level after the restart, but Spartak Moscow restored the lead and eventually wrap up their first win after three matches in the off season.

Moses recently signed permanently with Spartak Moscow until 2023 after leaving Chelsea on a free.

The former Nigeria international spent 9 years as a Chelsea player and won four major trophies including the Premier League and 2 Europa League titles.

He penned a farewell message to the club and fans :

“I would like to wish the club every success in the future. Thank you for everything.

I’ll always have blue in my heart.”