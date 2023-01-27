Victor Moses is Back, Finally!

Victor Moses returned to training with his Spartak Moscow teammates, five months after rupturing an Achilles Tendon.
Moses, 32, reported for training on Thursday at the Club’s training ground as the Russian Premier League prepares to resume action.
The Nigerian winger joined the club on a permanent deal after an initial loan spell from Chelsea. He was also on loan at Inter Milan, where he reunited with former Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte.
The Premier League winner was an interest for Burnley last year, but the League body blocked the move, as reported by Sky Sports because of Russia’s political crisis with the West and ultimately the War in Ukraine.
Subsequently, He was offered a new contract by Spartak Moscow last February, which runs until June 2024.
The club shared images of the two-time Europa League winner on their official social media channel, Thursday, after the practice session.
