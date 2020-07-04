Victor Moses Injured, Ruled out of Inter Milan Game against Brescia

Victor Moses has been ruled out of Inter Milan’s Serie A clash against Bologna on Sunday after picking up a muscle injury in the 6-0 victory against Brescia.

Inter made the announcement after the winger was examined at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano on Friday.

“Tests showed he is suffering from some muscle fatigue in his left thigh flexors,” read a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

🏥 | REPORT@VictorMoses was examined this morning at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano. Tests showed he is suffering from some muscle fatigue in his left thigh flexors.#FCIM pic.twitter.com/7oG4nkmNp2 — Inter (@Inter_en) July 3, 2020

Moses, who was in action until the 67th minute against Brescia on Wednesday, won a penalty which was later converted by Alexis Sanchez in the 20th minute.

There are indications the former Super Eagles player could miss the trip to Verona on July 9 due to the setback.

Moses joined Inter on a six-month loan deal from Premier League club Chelsea in January.

He has featured in seven league games for the Nerazzurri since his arrival at the club.