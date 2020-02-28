Victor Moses impresses in Inter Milan Europa League Win

Victor Moses was in action for Inter Milan in their 2-1 win against Ludogorets Razgrad in a Europa League round of 32 second-leg game on Thursday night.

Moses was handed a starting shirt at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium and played a key role as the Nerazzurri completed a 4-1 aggregate win to book a place in the last 16 of Europe second-tier club competition.

The Chelsea loanee played for the entire duration of the game and gave a good impression of himself, completing four dribbles and had a 79% successful pass rate in the encounter.

Cauly Oliveira Souza’s opener was cancelled out by effort from Cristiano Biraghi before Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory.

Moses who joined the Italian giants in the January transfer window, made his seven appearance across all competitions for Antonio Conte’s men against the Eagles on the night.

He will hope to help maintain his solid display for the club when they take on Juventus in their next Serie A game on March 1.