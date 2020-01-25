Victor Moses Gets First Feel of Action at Inter Milan

Nigerian winger Victor Moses trained for the first time with his new teammates on Friday at the Angelo Moratti Sports Centre.

Moses joined the Italian giants on loan from Chelsea this week and the deal is expected to run until the end of the season, with Inter holding an option to buy the player in the summer.

The Winger was delighted to begin life in Italy with his new teammates as he shared pictures of himself in first training session with the Antonio Conte’s men.

He wrote on his instagram handle : ” Getting to work, first training”alongside his pictures.

The Nigeria will hope to relaunch his career back to the top under Antonio Conte again, the manager that gave him important role to play at Chelsea during their time in England.

Moses is line to make his debut for Inter Milan in a league meeting with Cagliari on Sunday at the San Siro.

Osimhen Ready for Paris Saint-Germain Test

Victor Osimhen is relishing the prospect of facing Ligue Un leaders Paris Saint-Germain in a Super Sunday fixture.

Lille will host the Thomas Tuchel-tutored side at the Stade Pierre Maupay with the aim of getting themselves back in contention for European football next season.

However, Osimhen and his teammates must put the French league Cup semi-final defeat to Lyon behind them quickly, if they are to get anything from the visit of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and co.

Osimhen, who is Lille top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions, shared pictures of himself in Friday’s practice session ahead of the game.

“big one on Sunday @losclive : he posted on instagram.

Lille are 26 points behind leaders PSG and are currently lying fifth on the log, but a win will take them up to third on the log.