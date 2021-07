Victor Moses has confirmed his readiness for the new Russian Premier League campaign with Spartak Moscow after concluding their pre-season.

Moses, 30, has enjoyed a good run of form in pre-season as he managed to score four goals in the Parimatch Premier Cup at the Otkritie Bank Arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Moses (@victormoses)

Great pre-season done!” Moses wrote. “Feeling fit and strong, time to focus on the first league game this weekend now. Can’t wait, he wrote on Instagram.