Victor Moses continues impressive pre-season form with Spartak Moscow

By
Editor
-
0
34
Victor Moses celebrates with his Spartak Moscow teammates after his goal in the pre-season friendly against Rubin Kazan. Photo credit | IG (fcsm_official )

Spartak Moscow fans must be excited ahead of the new season with new signing Victor Moses, the winger showing fine form in pre-season for the team.

Moses netted on Wednesday in Spartak’s 4-0 win over Rubin Kazan in his fourth consecutive game for the club.

 

The former Nigeria international featured in the games against Sochi, Sibenik and Bravo. He was a substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Neftci Baku.

 

He recently signed on a permanent basis with the club after an initial one season loan spell from Chelsea.

 

Krasno-Belye will return to action on Saturday against Khimki on Sunday at the Otkritie Arena.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here