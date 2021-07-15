Victor Moses continues impressive pre-season form with Spartak Moscow

Spartak Moscow fans must be excited ahead of the new season with new signing Victor Moses, the winger showing fine form in pre-season for the team.

Moses netted on Wednesday in Spartak’s 4-0 win over Rubin Kazan in his fourth consecutive game for the club.

The former Nigeria international featured in the games against Sochi, Sibenik and Bravo. He was a substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Neftci Baku.

He recently signed on a permanent basis with the club after an initial one season loan spell from Chelsea.

Krasno-Belye will return to action on Saturday against Khimki on Sunday at the Otkritie Arena.