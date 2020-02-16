Victor Moses backed to Excel for Inter Milan against Lazio

Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Luca Castellazzi believes Victor Moses should be thrown into the team’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Italian Serie A clash with Lazio at Stadio Olimpico.

Moses, 29, linked up with the Italian giants in January for the remainder of the season after his 18-month loan deal with Turkish side Fenerbahce was cut short.

He made his Inter Milan’s debut in a Coppa Italia fixture against Fiorentina last month and has featured in their last three games.

Moses started Inter Milan’s 2-0 victory over Udinese earlier this month and was also named in the starting line-up in the 1-0 loss to Napoli in the Coppa Italia last week.

The former Super Eagles player has impressed in the wing back role since his arrival and Castellazzi has urged manager Antonio Conte to include him in the starting XI for Sunday’s league tie against Lazio.

“The tactical question of Inter is, if Christian Eriksen will propose, to understand how he will be used. I am not convinced that he will start from the beginning, but it is my idea,” Castellazi said in an interview on Sportitalia’s ‘Aspettando.

“Victor Moses and Ashley Young are players ready to use, ready to be thrown in. We have seen the results: great physicality needed on the exterior.”

InterMilan will be looking to move clear of Juventus at the top of the Italian Serie A standings, having garnered 54 points after 23 matches, same as the Bianconeri.