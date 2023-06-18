Victor Mbaoma Set For NPL Return

Comodo SSL
It has been reported that former Enyimba striker, Victor Mbaoma could make a return to the Nigeria Premier League.
Details of Mbaoma’s potential transfer and the club he could join are only a subject of speculation at this point.
Recent reports suggest that the 26 year-old is engaged in negotiations with his former team, Enyimba.
The reigning NPL champions could welcome the Player’s return following his significant impact in his previous stint.
He left the two-time African Champions for Mouloudia d’Algiers last year, but he was on the move again in under a year, completing a move to Uzbekistan side, Qizilqum.
There are also reports that Remo Stars, the Club with whom the Player signed his first Professional contract, could join the race for his signature.