Victor Ikpeba Excited About Future of NPL

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba has expressed satisfaction at the growth of the Nigeria Premier League (NPL) and stated that the future of the league is bright.
Ikpeba says he expects improvements in the NPL next season, and remains confident of the growing the league’s continued growth.
“It looks good, with the abridged league that ended, it was a well-contested league, credit to Enyimba who are champions, it could have been Remo Stars who played brilliantly, and were just second with goals difference, they could have been champions, and Rivers United.”
“It is looking good and I can’t wait for our league to kick start soon in a few week’s time. All the ingredients are now coming to play to see how we can develop our league, it is all about developing our league and it’s good to see corporate bodies trying to get involved, that is the only way we can take our league to another level.”