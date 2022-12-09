Victor Eletu Dazzles in Milan debut

AC Milan new boy, Victor Eletu scored on his first ever senior appearance for his new club.
Victor scored the winning goal as AC Milan fouht back from behind twice to edge division three side FC Lumezzane VGZ, in a friendly match on Thursday.
The Nigerian midfielder not only scored the winning goal, he also had a hand in another goal as he laid on an assist.
Eletu wins the ball after pressing the opponent,for than Alesi to score and make it 2-2pic.twitter.com/U0l6xnW676
