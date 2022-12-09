Victor Eletu Dazzles in Milan debut

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
142
Victor Eletu celebrates with Gabriele Alesi after the latter's goal against FC Lumezzane VGZ in a friendly match. Photo | Twitter (acmilan)

AC Milan new boy, Victor Eletu scored on his first ever senior appearance for his new club.

Victor scored the winning goal as AC Milan fouht back from behind twice to edge division three side FC Lumezzane VGZ, in a friendly match on Thursday.

The Nigerian midfielder not only scored the winning goal, he also had a hand in another goal as he laid on an assist.

The 17 year-old had a very good day and it got even better as he signed his kid deal with sports wear giants, Adidas.

This weekend AC Milan will travel to the United Arab Emirates for a winter training camp and Victor Eletu could get more run outs.

Stefano Pioli’s side will battle Arsenal (December 13) and Liverpool (December 16) as well as Dutch side PSV (December 30) and Salernitana five days later, all in the Dubai Super Cup.

