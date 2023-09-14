Players AbroadWorld Football Victor Boniface Wins Bundesliga Rookie of the Month Award By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - September 14, 2023 0 110 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Victor Boniface celebrates. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface has been named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month for August. Bayer Leverkusen, made the Boniface announcement on their official social media handles. His impressive start with Leverkusen in August saw him score two goals and provide one assist. The 22-year-old Nigerian forward secured the award by outperforming RB Leipzig’s winger Xavi Simons and Freiburg goalkeeper, Noah Atubolu. In addition to the Rookie of the Month award, Victor Boniface is also a contender for the Bundesliga Player of the Month.