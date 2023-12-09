Players Abroad Victor Boniface is Bayer Leverkusen’s DFB-Pokal hero, Scoops Rookie of the Month Award By Joseph Obisesan - December 9, 2023 0 103 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Florian Wirtz and Victor Boniface. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Victor Boniface extended his scoring streak for Bayer Leverkusen, securing a crucial 3-1 victory over Paderborn in midweek. The win catapulted Bayer Leverkusen into the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal. Boniface, 22, showcased his scoring instincts once again by netting the opening goal in the 12th minute of the encounter. This marks his third consecutive game finding the back of the net, adding to an impressive tally of 14 goals in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season. The triumph against Paderborn came as a significant rebound for Bayer Leverkusen, following a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga last weekend. Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive month the striker has won the rookie of the month award.