Victor Boniface Fires Royale Union into Belgian Cup Semis

Nigerian Striker Victor Boniface was excellent for Royale Union St. Gilloise as they defeated KAA Gent 4-0 at home to advance to the semi-finals of the Belgian Cup.
Boniface scored a goal and grabbed another assist in the victory on Thursday night.
It was a straightforward encounter for Royale Union as the goals came early and fast.
Gustaf Nilsson scored the first in the 4th minute to put them in the lead, before Boniface took center stage.
The striker who started in a two-prong attack, delivered an assist ‘for Lazare Amani before getting on the score sheet himself four minutes to the end of first half.
With the Job done in the first half, Royale Union took their foot off the pedal and the flow of the game was disrupted by numerous substitutions, however Gent were reduced to ten men in the 66th minutes when Micheal Ngadeu got sent off for two bookable offences.
Royale Union scored the fourth goal in stoppage time through Lazare Amani to fix a date with Waregem in the Semi finals.
Boniface has now scored 5 goals and 5 assists in 18 games for Royale Union.