Victor Boniface At The Double As Leverkusen Cruise

Bayer Leverkusen continued their unbeaten start to the season with a convincing 4-1 victory over Bundesliga newcomers Heidenheim.
The win allowed Leverkusen to maintain their 100% record at the BayArena this season and stay on pace with champions Bayern Munich at the summit of the league.
Xabi Alonso’s team started strongly, and they were rewarded with a goal within the first 10 minutes.
Victor Boniface, after receiving a pass from Exequiel Palacios, displayed great strength to turn past Tim Siersleben and slot the ball into the bottom right corner.
Heidenheim managed to equalize after the break, surprising Leverkusen.
However, this setback seemed to spur Leverkusen on, and they retook the lead in the 63rd minute, just five minutes after Heidenheim’s equalizer.
The match became end-to-end as Heidenheim tried to respond, but Leverkusen secured a two-goal cushion when Álejandro Grimaldo was fouled in the six-yard box, and Boniface confidently converted from the penalty spot.
Amine Adli, who came off the bench, added a fourth goal for Leverkusen.