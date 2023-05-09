Boniface, Orban nominated for 2023 Ebony Shoe Award

Carine Shiku (L), chairwoman African Awards and Ebony Shoe winner Ally Mbwana Samatta (R) pose during a press conference of KRC Genk during the 2019 edition of the 'Ebony Shoe Award', on May 7, 2019. - This year's Ebony Shoe award, given to the best African or of African descend player in the Belgian soccer competition, was won by 26-year-old Tanzanian Samatta. (Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo credit should read JOHAN EYCKENS/AFP via Getty Images)

Victor Boniface and Gift Orban have been nominated for the Ebony Shoe Award.

The award recognizes the best African or African-origin player plying their trade in Belgium.

 

 

Royale Union Saint- Gilloise forward, Boniface has been exceptional and with 15 goal contributions (8G 7A) this season he is having one of his finest moments in Europe.

 

 

Orban started life in Belgium with a bang and his goal scoring stats has been quite impressive – 11 goals and 2 assists – since joining in January.

 

 

If any of them emerges as winner, he’d join the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, Celestine Babayoro, and Godwin Okpara, whose name also line the wall for their standout performances in a season.

