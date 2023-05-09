Boniface, Orban nominated for 2023 Ebony Shoe Award

Victor Boniface and Gift Orban have been nominated for the Ebony Shoe Award.

The award recognizes the best African or African-origin player plying their trade in Belgium.

Royale Union Saint- Gilloise forward, Boniface has been exceptional and with 15 goal contributions (8G 7A) this season he is having one of his finest moments in Europe.

Orban started life in Belgium with a bang and his goal scoring stats has been quite impressive – 11 goals and 2 assists – since joining in January.

If any of them emerges as winner, he’d join the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, Celestine Babayoro, and Godwin Okpara, whose name also line the wall for their standout performances in a season.