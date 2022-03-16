Venezia welcomes back Ebuehi but trip to Lazio ends in narrow Defeat

By
Editor
-
0
110
Tyronne Ebuehi greets his supporters during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Venezia FC at Stadio Olimpico. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tyrone Ebuehi made a return for Venezia after a three-week injury in their 1-0 loss at the Olimpico to Lazio on Monday.

Ebuehi, who last featured on February 20 in a 1-1 draw against Genoa, subsequently missed defeats to Sassuolo and Verona.
Compatriot David Okereke featured for 90minutes against Le Aquile but could not add to his six goal tally so far this season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S.S. Lazio (@official_sslazio)


The defeat stretches Venezia’s losing streak to three consecutive games while they also remain in the relegation zone albeit with a game in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here