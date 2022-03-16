Venezia welcomes back Ebuehi but trip to Lazio ends in narrow Defeat

Tyrone Ebuehi made a return for Venezia after a three-week injury in their 1-0 loss at the Olimpico to Lazio on Monday.

Ebuehi, who last featured on February 20 in a 1-1 draw against Genoa, subsequently missed defeats to Sassuolo and Verona.

Compatriot David Okereke featured for 90minutes against Le Aquile but could not add to his six goal tally so far this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S.S. Lazio (@official_sslazio)



The defeat stretches Venezia’s losing streak to three consecutive games while they also remain in the relegation zone albeit with a game in hand.