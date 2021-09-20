VAR denies Ndidi crucial goal in defeat to Brighton

It was a bad day at the office for Leicester City as they had two goals chalked off, one from Ademola Lookman and another by Wilfred Ndidi as the Foxes lost 2-1 at away against Brighton.
Ndidi thought he had scored in the 86th minute to level against the Seagulls, however after a VAR review, the goal was ruled out for offside; his teammate Harvey Barnes was the guilty party.
The visitors would go on to see out the game, goals from Neal Maupay (35′) and Danny Welbeck (51′) guiding them to victory despite Jamie Vardy halving the deficit.
