VAR denies Ndidi crucial goal in defeat to Brighton

By
Editor
-
0
53
Wilfred Ndidi protests after seeing his goal disallowed by VAR during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at Amex Community Stadium. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

It was a bad day at the office for Leicester City as they had two goals chalked off, one from Ademola Lookman and another by Wilfred Ndidi as the Foxes lost 2-1 at away against Brighton.

Ndidi thought he had scored in the 86th minute to level against the Seagulls, however after a VAR review, the goal was ruled out for offside; his teammate Harvey Barnes was the guilty party.
The visitors would go on to see out the game, goals from Neal Maupay (35′) and Danny Welbeck (51′) guiding them to victory despite Jamie Vardy halving the deficit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leicester City (@lcfc)

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho also had moments of brilliance in the encounter, he produced one key pass for Leicester coming off the bench in the 75th minute.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here