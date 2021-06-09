Valentine Ozornwafor is Super Eagles material – Rohr

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has underlined that the performance of Galatasaray center-back Valentine Ozornwafor was the most eye-catching in the game against Cameroon on Tuesday.

Rohr handed the CB a starter’s spot after William Troost-Ekong withdrew from the squad due to an injury he sustained in the previous game against Cameroon.

The invitation of Valentine, who managed only 8 minutes of football all of last season, sparked criticisms of yet another call up without merit.

However, the Manager defended his choice of the left-footed 1.94 m CB and praised his performance against the Indomitable Lions.

“We had a problem to build the defence so we played, the first time with Valentine and he did very well, we finished the match with Simon Moses, who is a winger in the left back position. We didn’t concede a goal.” Rohr said in his post-match presser.

“I’m very happy for Valentine; a lot of people did not understand why he was with us, he showed today the reason why he can play with us. He did very well with his left foot in central defence.”