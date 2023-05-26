Uzoho Cypriot Cup with Omonoia Nicosia

Francis Uzoho, Omonoia Nicosia
Francis Uzoho. Photo | Twitter (Uzohof)

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho won the Cypriot Cup with FC Omonoia, although he played no part in the final.

Uzoho joined Omonoia for free in the summer of 2021 and has gone on to be an important first-team member.

 

The 24 year-old has had to be a backup for first-choice Fabiano Freitas and his most memorable performance came in a Europa League match against Manchester United last year.

He featured during the run-in to the title as he played in six matches and conceded five times and was impressive between the sticks when he was needed to.

The final match was decided really late as Karim Ansarifard hit the ball home in the 85th minute of the match, to win the club’s 16th Cypriot Cup and Uzoho’s second in Cyprus.

