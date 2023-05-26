Uzoho Cypriot Cup with Omonoia Nicosia

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho won the Cypriot Cup with FC Omonoia, although he played no part in the final.
Uzoho joined Omonoia for free in the summer of 2021 and has gone on to be an important first-team member.
The 24 year-old has had to be a backup for first-choice Fabiano Freitas and his most memorable performance came in a Europa League match against Manchester United last year.
He featured during the run-in to the title as he played in six matches and conceded five times and was impressive between the sticks when he was needed to.
2x cup champions
BIG23#
IN CHRIST ALONE pic.twitter.com/Y6dXhKnGuU
— UZOHO FRANCIS ,M.O.N (@Uzohof) May 25, 2023