Players Abroad Uzoho keeps Clean sheet in Omonia Nicosia Win By Joseph Obisesan - December 12, 2023

Francis Uzoho. Photo | Twitter (Uzohof) Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho showcased a rediscovered form by keeping a clean sheet in Omonia Nicosia's impressive 2-0 away victory against Nea Salamis. Uzoho's performance comes at a crucial time when his position in the national team has been under scrutiny due to recent challenges. The encounter marked the goalkeeper's return to the starting lineup, having last played as a substitute in a defeat to Anothorsis on November 10. Determined to regain his form, He delivered a man-of-the-match performance for Omonia in Larnaca at the weekend. After a goalless first half, Omonia took control of the match, securing the lead just under three minutes into the second half with a goal from Willy Semedo. The visitors extended their advantage in the 68th minute when Ioannis Kousoulos scored with a sublime finish. Nea Salamis attempted a comeback, creating moments to stage a reversal, but Uzoho was instrumental in denying efforts from Diego Dorregarray, Kialy Kone, and Luciano Narsingh. The 25-year-old goalkeeper's brilliance not only secured Omonia's victory but also marked his first clean sheet for the team in the league since joining in 2021 from APOEL Nicosia. Omonia's triumph has propelled them to second place on the league table with 29 points from 14 games, trailing leaders APOEL by three points. Francis Uzoho's resurgence is likely to boost his confidence as he strives to maintain a consistent and commendable form both at the club and international levels.