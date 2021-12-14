Uzoho gets in good form, Moses lost in Russia… Cameo for Olanrewaju Kayode

Super Eagles duo, Francis Uzoho and Shehu Abdullahi both featured for the entire duration of the Cypriot league clash against AEK Larnaca on Monday.
Uzoho continued as Omonia’s first choice, while Abdullahi returned to the starting XI after sitting out the team’s last game.
The Nigerians helped their team pick up a point in the 1-1 draw, against Larnaca to stretch Omonia Nicosia’s unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.
Uzoho has kept two clean sheets this season, while it was Abdullahi’s ninth start of the campaign.
Meanwhile, compatriot Iyayi Believe Atiemwen was an unused substitute on the night.
In Russia, Victor Moses played 90 minutes for Spartak Moscow in their 3-0 loss at PFC Sochi in the Premier League.
Olanrewaju Kayode gets Cameo in win against Galatasaray