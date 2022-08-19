Uzoho celebrates Nicosia’s Europa League win on the bench

By
Editor
-
0
60
Roman Bezus, Francis Uzoho (background) pictured in action during a training session of Cypriot soccer club Omonia Nicosia. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was on the bench in Omonia Nicosia’s 2-0 first leg Europa League playoff victory over KAA Gent, Thursday.

Uzoho is yet to taste action this season and was also on the bench during pre-season for Nicosia.
Nicosia bounced back from their Cypriot Super Cup defeat to Apollon with Thursday’s win in Belgium.
Goals from Charalambos Charalambous (19′) and Brandon Barker (76′) set Nicosia well on their path to reach the tournament proper.

 

 

 

 

UECL: No action for Abdulrazak in Anderlecht win against Young Boys

 

Ishaq Abdulrazak was named on the bench for Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League match against Young Boys at the Stadion Wankdorf on Thursday night.

Abdulrazak observed proceedings from the bench for the entire duration as Anderlecht sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over the Swiss side.
Hannes Delcroix’s 57th minute goal was enough to decide the encounter as Felice Mazzu’s side stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games.
Next week they’ll host Young Boys at the Lotto Park and a draw will be enough to see them through to the competition proper.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here