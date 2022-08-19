Uzoho celebrates Nicosia’s Europa League win on the bench

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was on the bench in Omonia Nicosia’s 2-0 first leg Europa League playoff victory over KAA Gent, Thursday.
Uzoho is yet to taste action this season and was also on the bench during pre-season for Nicosia.
Nicosia bounced back from their Cypriot Super Cup defeat to Apollon with Thursday’s win in Belgium.
Goals from Charalambos Charalambous (19′) and Brandon Barker (76′) set Nicosia well on their path to reach the tournament proper.
