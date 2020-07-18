Uzoho bids farewell to Deportivo La Coruna on Twitter

Francis Uzoho has penned an emotional goodbye message to Deportivo La Coruna after completing APOEL Nicosia move.

Uzoho, 21, joined Deportivo from Aspire Academy in 2017 but struggled to break into the first team despite impressing for their reserves.

The Nigerian made only two appearances for the club and spent time on loan at Elche, Omonia Nicosia and Anorthosis Famagusta.

On Friday, Uzoho signed a three-year contract with APOEL ending his 3-year association with Deportivo La Coruna.

He thanked the management of the of the Spanish side for making his dream of becoming a professional goalkeeper become a reality.

“I want to thank this great club for helping me achieve my dreams of being a professional goalkeeper. Thank you and good luck,” Uzoho wrote on his Twitter handle.