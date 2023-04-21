UWCL: Oshoala Passes Fitness Test, Ready For Chelsea

Joseph Obisesan
Photo | Twitter (FCBfemeni)

Barcelona Forward, Asisat Oshoala has been cleared to face Chelsea in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final, first leg match.

Oshoala, was not included in Barça’s squad for their Liga F match against Atlético Madrid last weekend due to fatigue.

 

 

Barcelona, have now declared that the 28-year-old is ready to take on Chelsea on Saturday.

 

 

The Club gave the update on Oshoala’s fitness in a social post on Thursday.

 

 

The Spanish champions will be hoping to reach their third UWCL final.

Barcelona are the only Spanish team to have reach the final and won the prestigious Cup.

