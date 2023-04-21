UWCL: Oshoala Passes Fitness Test, Ready For Chelsea

Barcelona Forward, Asisat Oshoala has been cleared to face Chelsea in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final, first leg match.
Oshoala, was not included in Barça’s squad for their Liga F match against Atlético Madrid last weekend due to fatigue.
Barcelona, have now declared that the 28-year-old is ready to take on Chelsea on Saturday.
The Club gave the update on Oshoala’s fitness in a social post on Thursday.
— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 20, 2023