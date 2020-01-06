Utin Ready for the Israeli Classico against Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Maccabi Haifa will welcome arch rivals Maccabi Tel-Aviv to the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the second Ligat HA’al Classico of the season and Nigerian defender Ikouwem Utin says it’ll be a very tough game.

Tel-Aviv top the League table with 40 points, three more than second placed Haifa, but the nature of the clash regardless of their league positions is a huge incentive to play for a win Utin has told www.brila.net.

“They are a strong side, but we must attack in this game as it’s the one thing that can see us through.

הערב! מכבי מארחת את מ. ת”א למשחק בין המדורגת ראשונה למדורגת שנייה. כל הכרטיסים למשחק אזלו ואווירה מחשמלת צפויה ביציעי סמי עופר. יאללה מכבי!💚 #ירוק_עולה pic.twitter.com/QFCHoxBxIr — Maccabi Haifa FC (@mhfootballclub) January 6, 2020

“The team is in a good place, players are focused in strength and mental capacity.”

Utin joined Haifa last year from Eight-time NPFL champions Enyimba FC.