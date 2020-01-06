Utin Ready for the Israeli Classico against Maccabi Tel-Aviv

By
Adebanjo
-
0
90
(L-R) Konrad De La Fuente of USA U20, Ikouwem Utin of Nigeria U20 during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 group D match between USA U20 and Nigeria U20 at Bielsko-Biala Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Bielsko-Biala, Poland(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

Maccabi Haifa will welcome arch rivals Maccabi Tel-Aviv to the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the second Ligat HA’al Classico of the season and Nigerian defender Ikouwem Utin says it’ll be a very tough game.

Tel-Aviv top the League table with 40 points, three more than second placed Haifa, but the nature of the clash regardless of their league positions is a huge incentive to play for a win Utin has told www.brila.net.

 

“They are a strong side, but we must attack in this game as it’s the one thing that can see us through.

 

“The team is in a good place, players are focused in strength and mental capacity.”

 

Utin joined Haifa last year from Eight-time NPFL champions Enyimba FC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here