Utin Moves On Loan to Bnei Sakhnin FC

Ikouwem Udo Utin has completed a loan moved from Maccabi Haifa to newly promoted Bnei Sakhnin FC.

Maccabi Haifa confirmed Utin’s move on their twitter handle on Wednesday.

The flying Eagles Captain who only joined the team last summer had first team opportunities difficult to come by and only featured in seven league games last season.

The club has now decided to let him on loan in order to get enough playing time under his belt.

“Ikeowum Udoh Utin was loaned to Bnei Sakhnin, the left back defender joined the Israeli premier league newcomers in order to accumulate playing time and he will be under the supervision of Maccabi Haifa. The Club wishes him all the best”, the club in a statement on the Twitter handle.

איקוום אוטין הושאל לבני סכנין. המגן השמאלי, עבר בהשאלה לעולה החדשה לליגת העל, על מנת לצבור דקות משחק והוא יהיה תחת מעקב של מכבי חיפה. המועדון מאחל לו בהצלחה pic.twitter.com/cu6wMqk5HL — Maccabi Haifa FC (@mhfootballclub) July 29, 2020

The defender was captain of the Nigeria’s Flying Eagles that failed to impress at the last FIFA U-20 world cup in Poland.

He made his senior international debut for Nigeria in 2018.