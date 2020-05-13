Utaka Impressed with in form Super Eagles Duo in France

Former Nigeria international John Utaka has heaped praises on the duo of Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen following the duos impressive form this season for both club and country.

Osimhen and Simon have been revelations in their club Lille and Nantes respectively this season, despite both playing just their debut seasons.

While Osimhen hit 19 goals in all competition for the Lille, Simon scored 9 goals and provided 8 assists for Nantes.

Utaka who was league champion in France in the 2011-12 season with Montpellier, rates the youngsters highly and praised their fantastic forms.

“They were scoring week in and out, Osimhen and Simon are doing well, I’m super proud of them,” the Forward said.

On the current Super Eagles squad, Utaka had this to say:

“Honestly we have a very strong team with good players and I just think we should keep them together for more longer, they have done well,” the former Eagles told footballlive.

Meanwhile Osimhen has been linked with a move to many European clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs.

Moses on his part is also said to be on the wish list of French Champions Paris Saint-Germain, but his future will be sorted by his parent club Levante.