USWNT vs Nigeria : Clash of World and African Champions set for June 16

World Champions US Women’s national team will face African champions Nigeria, in an exhibition match on June 16 at the newly constructed Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The match which will also serve as a tune up for the USWNT ahead of the Olympics Games, is part of the team’s 2021 Summer Series.

Nigeria and the USA have met five times in competitive games and have lost all.

A statement on the MLS Club’s website about stadium read:

Q2 Stadium, the state-of-the-art, 20,500-seat home of Austin FC, announced today that it will host the reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) in an exhibition match against Nigeria on Wednesday, June 16, at 8:00pm CDT, as part of the 2021 WNT Summer Series. The USWNT match versus Nigeria will be the first-ever match to be played at Q2 Stadium, the $260 million, privately-financed soccer stadium in Austin.