Usor, Olayinka deliver for Slavia Prague in dramatic UECL win

Moses Usor score a Puskas award worthy goal and Peter Olayinka got an assist on Thursday night as Slavia Prague sealed a bounce back victory against Raków to clinch a spot in the Europa Conference League group stages.
Usor’s strike was a worldie; he picked up a cut back from Ivan Schranz before curling home with his left foot from inside the box, and left the goalkeeper rooted to his spot.
The goal leveled the aggregate score 2-2, after Raków impressive first leg win over the Czech Republic side.
Slavia Prague defence line held firm and kept the visitors at bay for the duration of the game to force the tie into extra-time.
However, the hosts weren’t done yet, though they left it late snatching a stoppage time winner in extra time.