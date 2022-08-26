Usor, Olayinka deliver for Slavia Prague in dramatic UECL win

Moses Usor and Peter Olayinka celebrate as Slavia Prague overturned a first-leg deficit against Raków to seal their UECL qualification. Photo | Facebook (SK Slavia Praha)

Moses Usor score a Puskas award worthy goal and Peter Olayinka got an assist on Thursday night as Slavia Prague sealed a bounce back victory against Raków to clinch a spot in the Europa Conference League group stages.

Usor’s strike was a worldie; he picked up a cut back from Ivan Schranz before curling home with his left foot from inside the box, and left the goalkeeper rooted to his spot.

 

The goal leveled the aggregate score 2-2, after Raków impressive first leg win over the Czech Republic side.
Slavia Prague defence line held firm and kept the visitors at bay for the duration of the game to force the tie into extra-time.

 

However, the hosts weren’t done yet, though they left it late snatching a stoppage time winner in extra time.

 

Their number 9, Peter Olayinka, provided the assist for Schranz’s late winner to send the over 19,000 spectators into a frenzy.
For Usor and Olayinka they’ll return to Europe for another charge, hoping for some measure of success this campaign.

