Usman Abd’Allah confirms his Decision to Leave Enyimba

Usman Abd’Allah has told brila.net stepping from his role as Technical Adviser of Enyimba was a personal decision.

Abd’Allah, who took charge mid-way through the 2017-18 season, guided Enyimba to the league title last term and hinted he could leave his role at the end of last season.

But, he stayed on extending his deal by a year however the results have been underwhelming this season and on Sunday, Enyimba suffered their biggest League defeat in over five years.

The champions were hammered 4-0 by league leaders Plateau United, in Jos, but Abd’Allah said it had no consequence in his decision to step aside.

“I have just taken a break. I just want to go home and rest. I will think about the next move but for now I want to be with my family,” said the Coach.

“I made a different decision to stay after last season, a lot of things have been happening but it had nothing to do with the result on Sunday.

“There are a lot of things to say, but at the moment I just want to rest and I asked the club to allow me leave.”

Meanwhile, the Club released a statement on Monday announcing the sack of the Technical Adviser.

Enyimba Football Club can announce today that Coach Usman Abd’allah has been relieved of his duties as Technical Adviser with immediate effect.

After a string of disappointing results the club believes it must set a new course now and regain its competitive edge, domestically and on the continent.

In the interim, Coach Fatai Osho will take over the head coach duties. All other announcements on this subject will be made later.

Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, said: “This is not a decision we have have taken lightly, nor in haste.

“Results and performances since the start of this season have been very unimpressive and the club must take action to forestall further setbacks.

“We are speaking to the players too and they must do better otherwise there will be consequences. As Enyimba we are committed to earning positive results always and we can’t accept nothing less.”

The Club wishes Coach Usman Abd’allah the best for the future and thank him for his service.

Enyimba are also third, behind Hassania Agadir and Paradou AC in their CAF Confederation Cup group. The NPFL side have won only one the three games played.